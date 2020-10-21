Meet Amit Mehta, the judge for Google's antitrust case

He's a hip-hop lover, according to his judicial writings. In a footnote to a 2015 opinion involving a copyright claim, the judge said he did not need expert testimony to determine that two songs were "not substantially similar" because he was not "an ordinary 'lay person' when it comes to hip-hop music and lyrics," having "listened to hip hop for decades" and counting among his favorites Jay Z, Kanye West, Drake and Eminem. He also cited lyrics from the Beyoncé song "Sorry," from her classic album "Lemonade," in a 2018 opinion on another copyright case.

He had previously been a lawyer focused on criminal defense and business disputes for a D.C. law firm, Zuckerman Spaeder, where he represented clients such as the former head of the International Monetary Fund, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, in a civil suit brought by Nafissatou Diallo, the housekeeper Strauss-Kahn had been accused of raping; they settled after the criminal case was dropped. He also represented a lawyer involved in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill claims litigation.