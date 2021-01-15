Mega Millions announces winning numbers for $750M jackpot

The winning numbers for the $750 million Mega Millions prize are 3, 11, 12, 38, 43 and 15, according to the website. The numbers for the fifth-largest jackpot ever were drawn Friday night. On Saturday, players will have a chance at a $640 million Powerball prize, the eighth-largest jackpot.

It's been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game's top prize in months.