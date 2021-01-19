Mega Millions jackpot now $850M; Powerball up to $730M

The Mega Millions top prize has hit an estimated $850 million, the biggest jackpot in more than two years. Powerball, the other lottery game offered in most of the U.S., isn't far behind at $730 million for a drawing Wednesday night.

It's the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.