Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Nas X set for BET Awards

DaBaby has four songs competing for best collaboration: “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch; “For the Night” with Pop Smoke and Lil Baby; “Cry Baby” with Megan Thee Stallion; and “What’s Poppin” with Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez and Jack Harlow.

He’s also nominated for best male hip-hop artist, the viewer’s choice award and album of the year for “Blame It on Baby.”

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby were two of the big stars at last year's BET Awards — the first awards show to air during the pandemic. It was a critical success and featured highly produced and well-crafted pre-taped performances, with some centered around the Black experience highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, civil rights and the lives of those lost because of police officers, including George Floyd.

This year’s show will allow those who are vaccinated to register to be part of the live audience. The network said it is working closely with Los Angeles County to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

While press at the awards show will be limited, BET does plan to have a red carpet ahead of the live event, which will feature a number of big name presenters including Issa Rae, Naomi Campbell, Regina Hall, Lena Waithe, Mj Rodriguez, Saweetie, Jill Scott, Marsai Martin, Chlöe Bailey and Ashanti. Jennifer Hudson will also make a special appearance at the show.

Drake and Cardi B are the second-most nominated acts at the BET Awards, scoring five bids each, while four nominations went to Chris Brown, Chloe x Halle, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. All of those acts are nominated for video of the year.

Other nominees include The Weeknd, up for album of the year and best male pop/R&B artist, and late rapper Pop Smoke, who won five Billboard Music Awards last month and picked up two nominations at the BET Awards, including best male hip-hop artist.

FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The late rapper will be honored at Sunday’s BET Awards. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

FILE - Lil Nas X performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 on June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Lil Nas X will perform at Sunday’s BET Awards. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Scott Roth Credit: Scott Roth

FILE - Taraji P. Henson poses in the press room at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. Henson will host Sunday’s BET Awards. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell