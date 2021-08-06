Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from 'The View'

McCain got married and had a baby daughter, Liberty, during her time on “The View,” and, with a regular return of the cast to its New York studio nearing, said she didn't want to commute from her Washington-area home.

Her mother said she's looking forward to seeing more of her, and her granddaughter.

“I'm glad she chose a little bit of family over so much work at this time,” Cindy McCain said.

ABC has not said who will replace Meghan McCain in the show's “conservative” chair.