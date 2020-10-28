Meghan seeks to postpone trial in privacy suit against paper

The former Meghan Markle made the request ahead of a preliminary hearing on the case scheduled for Thursday, court documents said. The move comes after a ruling to allow a book on the the decision by the duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, to step back from royal duties to be included in the case, opening up a new line of questioning.

The postponement application is the latest episode in the legal tussle that has served as a prelude to a 10-day trial scheduled to start in January. The request will be considered Thursday by High Court Judge Mark Warby during an online hearing that will begin in private.