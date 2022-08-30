Meghan speaks about her efforts 'forgiving' royal family

Asked about Meghan's privacy lawsuit against a British tabloid, The Cut — part of New York Magazine — said the duchess spoke about the terrible impact of “toxic tabloid culture” on both her and Harry's families.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision," she told the magazine.

A spokeswoman for Meghan later clarified that the duchess was referring to losing her own estranged father, Thomas Markle, and saying that she hopes this does not happen to Harry and his father.

The couple have signed deals with Spotify and Netflix, and the first offering, a podcast featuring Meghan as a host in conversation with celebrities, has just launched.

___

Follow all AP stories on Britain's royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.