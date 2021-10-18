dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mel Brooks plans sequel to 'History of the World, Part 1'

FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Mel Brooks attends the premiere of "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brook has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an eight-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Caption
FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Mel Brooks attends the premiere of "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brook has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an eight-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Nation & World
Updated 41 minutes ago
It is still good to be the king

NEW YORK (AP) — It is still good to be the king.

Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brooks has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an 8-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II." Brooks is among the executive producers and writers, along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks said in a statement released Monday by Hulu, which will partner with Searchlight Television & 20th Television. Filming is scheduled to begin next year.

No cast members were announced. The original film, which spoofed everything from ancient Rome to the French Revolution, featured Brooks as Moses and King Louis of France among other people.

It also included many performers who have since died, including Gregory Hines, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman and Cloris Leachman.

In Other News
1
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death
2
Contract talks resume between Deere and its striking workers
3
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents
4
Iran: US should lift sanctions to prove it wants talks
5
Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top