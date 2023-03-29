Mel King, who helped ease Boston's racial strife, dies at 94

“What I believe people want more than anything else is a sense of a vision that’s inclusive and respectful and appreciative of who they are. What the Rainbow Coalition did was to put that right up front because everybody could be a member," King said in a 1993 interview with The Boston Globe.

Flynn said he first met King, who grew up in the city's racially mixed South End, when the two played basketball as teenagers.

He said he felt an affinity for King, noting their shared working class roots and collaborative work as state lawmakers.

“Mel King would be fighting for affordable housing for the people of the South End and Roxbury, and I would be doing the same for the people of South Boston,” Flynn said. “We were just two kids from the neighborhood who fought hard for our constituents.”

King would go on to lose to Flynn by 30 points. But the race came to be seen as a turning point in a city once described as a collection of ethnic enclaves.

Those divisions boiled over during the busing crisis, with South Boston High School becoming the center of racial strife as black students were bused to the school under a court-ordered desegregation plan.

During the height of the crisis, crowds sometimes threw stones at buses carrying black students, and police were stationed on rooftops near the school.

“The city was polarized. It was divided," Flynn said. "Busing really brought out the worst in the city of Boston. The election brought out the best. People all felt they were part of new opportunities.”

Gov Maura Healey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings Wednesday in rememberance of King, whom she described as a “dedicated public servant and civil rights champion."

Mayor Michelle Wu, the first woman and first person of color elected to lead Boston, also praised King, saying “his transformative ideas have shaped generations of organizers and leaders.”