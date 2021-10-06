Melinda Gates forms nonfiction book imprint, Moment of Lift

Gates has formed a nonfiction imprint with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan. The imprint, announced Tuesday by Macmillan, is called Moment of Lift Books and will launch with three releases about women and girls, starting in 2023.

“While we’ve made tremendous progress towards gender equality in recent decades, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionately affect women’s lives and livelihoods,” Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Pivotal Ventures, said in a statement.