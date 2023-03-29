Melissa Joan Hart says she helped 'tiny kids' flee shooting

Hart said in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday that her children attend a school next to the private Christian Covenant School. She said she and her husband had been headed to her kids' school conferences Monday when they helped some students get away from the shooting that killed six people.

“We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway," she said, her voice breaking, "that were climbing out of the woods — that were trying to, um, escape the shooter situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”