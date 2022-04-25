Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Melissa Lucio's lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court would begin reviewing her case.

Lucio had been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas’ southern tip.