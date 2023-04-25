Melissa McCarthy fronts People magazine's 'Beautiful Issue'

McCarthy says it wasn't until her 30s, when she met husband and producing partner Ben Falcone, that she started feeling comfortable with herself. The couple, who have two teenage daughters together, have been married since 2005.

The actor said she wants others to find similar peace of mind.

“When someone’s being their authentic self and it hurts no one else in the world... The simplest rule is just be kind,” she says.

McCarthy stars as the sea witch Ursula in Disney's upcoming live action “The Little Mermaid," which will be released in May.