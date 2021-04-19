Memorabilia from Springsteen to 'Phantom' set for auction

Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers has unveiled the slate of stage and screen items for its live auction event on April 28, which includes a Wolverine jacket from Jackman's closet, glasses from John, and boots, jeans and a T-shirt from Springsteen. A portion of proceeds from every item sold will benefit The Actors Fund.

The highlight package includes a “Phantom” prop: A music box in the shape of a barrel organ with the figure of a monkey playing the cymbals attached. It is used in the prolog to set up the musical. The rare prop is from the West End production and the package also includes admission for two whenever “Phantom” reopens on Broadway.