Memphis flashes potential, runs past No. 6 Alabama 92-78

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide were coming off wins over nationally ranked foes Houston and Gonzaga but withered in front of a lively Memphis crowd.

Memphis: The losing streak led to questions about the team's chemistry, desire and discipline. None of that looked like a problem against Alabama.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Thanks to those big victories over Gonzaga and Houston, Alabama's resume is strong enough that it shouldn't drop too far in the poll.

Memphis still has a long way to go before it's considered for a spot in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Memphis: Faces No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday in Nashville.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Alabamas Noah Gurley (0) and Memphis's Tyler Harris (14) go after a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Caption Alabamas Noah Gurley (0) and Memphis's Tyler Harris (14) go after a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Caption Memphis's Emoni Bates (1) makes his way through Alabamas defense in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Caption Memphis's Emoni Bates (1) makes his way through Alabamas defense in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Caption Memphis's DeAndre Williams (12) and Alabamas Darius Miles (2) battle for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Caption Memphis's DeAndre Williams (12) and Alabamas Darius Miles (2) battle for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Caption Memphis's head coach Penny Hardaway talks with his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Caption Memphis's head coach Penny Hardaway talks with his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht

Caption Memphis's Lansders Nolley ll (3) defends Alabamas Jaden Shackelford (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Caption Memphis's Lansders Nolley ll (3) defends Alabamas Jaden Shackelford (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht Credit: Karen Pulfer Focht