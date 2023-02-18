BreakingNews
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Memphis police officer dies from wounds in library shooting

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
47 minutes ago
Memphis police say an officer has died from wounds sustained more than two weeks ago when he was shot while responding to a confrontation at a library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis police officer died Saturday from wounds sustained more than two weeks ago when he was shot while responding to a confrontation at a library, authorities said.

Officer Geoffrey Redd was critically wounded Feb. 2 at the Poplar-White Station Library. Redd, 49, was transported to Regional One Health, but he died “despite the best efforts" by the hospital staff, Memphis police said.

“Rest easy, Officer Redd. You will be missed,” the department said in announcing his death.

In the library incident, officers responded after a man started the confrontation with another person. When officers attempted to talk with him, he pulled out a weapon and fired, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said. Redd was hit.

His partner returned fire, killing the suspect.

Employees and patrons were in the library at the time, but no one else was hurt, according to the TBI.

The bureau often investigates shootings around the state when officers are involved and worked on this case at the request of the Shelby County prosecutor.

Redd served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the police department in 2008. He also served as director of security at his church.

His death is the latest turmoil involving Memphis police.

Five former officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Michigan State women wipe away tears before loss to Maryland
2
Braves' Harris II says Rookie of Year season was 'decent'
3
Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings
4
NBA All-Star Game: All you need to know about Sunday's event
5
Rice's 24 points help No. 6 Texas top Oklahoma in OT
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top