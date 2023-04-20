Memphis signee Williams pleads not guilty to gun charges

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said Wednesday in his first media availability since Williams' arrest that he wouldn't speak about the case "out of respect for the ongoing process of what’s happening.”

“I mean, I’m gonna continue to recruit. As of right now, Mikey is still with us. That’s how I have to keep it until otherwise," Hardaway added. "That’s why I say, I can’t really speak on the case. Nothing has happened thus far.”

At the prosecution's request, the court issued protective orders Thursday for the five individuals, including three minors, who were in the car that Williams is accused of firing into on March 27. Williams must stay at least 100 yards from the individuals and not contact or threaten them.

Williams' attorney, Troy P. Owens, said after the brief hearing that he requested for Williams to appear via video conference because of threats “that are public and online." He declined to give further details.

“We did not want him showing up in person,” Owens said.

Williams will be represented by Owens at a readiness hearing on June 15 but he was ordered to be personally present for the preliminary hearing scheduled for June 29.

Williams is one of the name, image and likeness era's earliest stars, securing a multiyear deal with shoe and athletic apparel maker Puma for an undisclosed amount in 2021. He has millions of followers across his social media platforms. On3.com once estimated his NIL valuation at $3.6 million, but Williams' name no longer appears in the rankings.

Williams played his senior year at San Ysidro High School in San Diego and signed with Memphis in November.

