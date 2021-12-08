Mercedes F1 team and firm end deal opposed by fire survivors

Kingspan reiterated Wednesday that it had nothing to do with the refurbishment project blamed for the fire and that it wasn't responsible for the cladding that has been one of the focal points of an inquiry.

“Our K15 insulation board was misused in this unsafe and non-compliant system.'' the company said in a statement. “We did not supply or recommend K15 to Grenfell Tower ... It was substituted without our knowledge.''

Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff apologized to family members after they complained about the deal. He said last week that he hoped to meet with Grenfell Tower survivors as soon as possible.

Criticism of the deal was particularly difficult for Mercedes because Hamilton, a seven-time world champion from Stevenage, England, has been outspoken in his support of the Grenfell community. Hamilton is currently in second place in the Formula One driver’s standings with one race left in the season.

The story corrects that there is only one race left in the Formula One season, not two.