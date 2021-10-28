Merck tops Q3 forecasts, as health systems adapt to COVID-19

In the third quarter, Merck saw Keytruda revenue jump 22% to $4.5 billion, while sales of Gardasil vaccines against cancer-causing human papilloma virus infections soared 68% to nearly $2 billion.

Total company sales rose 20% to $13.15 billion, as net income jumped 55% to $4.57 billion.

Adjusted earnings totaled $1.75 per share.

Analysts expected, on average, earnings of $1.55 per share on $12.32 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Merck also said Thursday that it raised and tightened its 2021 forecast. It now expects full-year adjusted earnings of between $5.65 and $5.70 per share on $47.4 billion to $47.9 billion in revenue.

Analysts expect earnings of $5.63 per share on about $47.6 billion in revenue.

Merck said global health systems have largely adapted to the ongoing pandemic, which initially hurt overall sales as people postponed visits to both doctors and veterinarians.

Merck makes drugs for both people and animals. The company expects a 2021 revenue hit of less than 3% from COVID-19.

The drugmaker said Thursday it expects to make 10 million courses of its potential COVID-19 treatment, molnupiravir, this year and at least double that amount in 2022. It doesn't expect the drug to change its 2021 forecast.

Shares of Kenilworth, New Jersey-based Merck & Co. Inc. climbed 56 cents to $82.10 in early-morning trading.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thpmurphy