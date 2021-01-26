Merkel aide floats long suspension to German debt rule

It drew strong pushback from other leading Union politicians. Budget spokesman Eckhardt Rehberg described the proposal as Braun’s “personal opinion.” Parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus said the rules already contain sufficient flexibility and “financial solidity is important.”

After six years in the black, Germany resorted to running up new debt in 2020 to help cover the cost of huge support packages made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic and an expected shortfall in tax revenue.

The “debt brake” was suspended to allow up to 217.8 billion euros ($265 billion) in new borrowing. Eventually, Germany borrowed only 130.5 billion euros; the economy suffered less badly than expected, declining by 5% — still a better outcome than long expected. The rule is being suspended for 2021 as well.

Braun argued that, rather than continuing to claim year-by-year exceptions to the rules, the constitution should be adjusted to define a “reliable diminishing corridor" of new borrowing over the coming years and “a clear date for the return to fulfilling the debt rule.”

Faced with widespread criticism, Braun later tweeted that his proposal wasn't aimed at questioning the debt rules and added: “I (heart symbol) debt brake.”