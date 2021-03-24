Merkel, German governors to meet on virus measures

The news agency reported that Merkel and the state governors will meet virtually at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT). The leaders had met for hours on Monday and into early Tuesday to discuss new measures on the pandemic as infection rates in the country are going up again.

Among the most important measures decided on was a five-day lockdown on Easter to get the numbers down again. However, that decision was met with lots of criticism and many questions on how extra holidays are legally possible.