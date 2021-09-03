Merkel: Germany will spend what's needed to fix flood damage

Asked whether 30 billion euros would be enough to cover the cost of rebuilding, Merkel said that if it wasn't, “any future German government and state government will say, ‘Then we have to do more.’"

"No one needs to be afraid that this will fail because of money,” she said during a news conference.

A German insurance industry group has estimated that the floods likely caused insured damage worth about 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion). It says the total damage will be considerably higher because many buildings weren't insured for "elementary damage" from events such as floods.

Rhineland-Palatinate's state governor, Malu Dreyer, said people can start applying for reconstruction aid at the beginning of October.

“I understand the impatience, but we are really working on making it very uncomplicated for people,” she said.

Altenahr Mayor Cornelia Weigand said the rebuilding of the Ahr valley could be tackled as a European “model" for communities located near waterways.

“We must develop concepts for how we can continue to live safely alongside such rivers in times of climate change,” she said.

Caption FILE - In this July 15, 2021 file photo the Ahr river floats past destroyed houses in Insul, Germany. Scientists say global warming makes the kind of extreme rainfall that caused deadly flash flooding in western Europe last month more likely. The floods killed at least 220 people and caused billions of dollars in damage in Germany and Belgium. A study released Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 by the World Weather Attribution group used historical records and computer simulations to examine how temperatures affected rainfall from the late 19th century to the present. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during her visit in the flood-damaged city Altenahr, Germany, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. After days of extreme downpours causing devastating floods hit the valley of the river Ahr in July. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, talks to Malu Dreyer, Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, left, and mayor Ruediger Fuhrmann during their visit to the flood-damaged Altenahr, Germany, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. After days of extreme downpours causing devastating floods hit the valley of the river Ahr in July. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and Malu Dreyer, left, Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, talk to residents during their visit to the flood-damaged district Altenburg, part of the municipality of Altenahr, Germany, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. After days of extreme downpours causing devastating floods hit the valley of the river Ahr in July. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel talk to residents during her visit visit in the flood-damaged city Altenahr, Germany, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. After days of extreme downpours causing devastating floods hit the valley of the river Ahr in July. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, shakes hands with residents during their visit to the flood-damaged Altenahr, Germany, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. After days of extreme downpours causing devastating floods hit the valley of the river Ahr in July. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber