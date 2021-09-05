Merkel: Rebuilding of flood-hit areas will take a long time

Merkel was accompanied by Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, who is also the center-right Union bloc’s candidate hoping to succeed Merkel as chancellor in Germany's parliamentary election on Sept. 26. Merkel is not running again for office again after almost 16 years as chancellor.
Laschet vowed that his government will take care of the places and people most affected by the floods' damage “so that they can live in their own homes again.” He promised to help reconstruct kindergartens and schools and get factories ready so that workers can go back to work.
___
Follow AP's coverage of Germany's election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre, and Armin Laschet, foreground left, candidate for chancellor of the CDU/CSU and chairman of the CDU, listen to Petra Beckefeld, right, from the road construction company Strassen, as they visit areas affected by flooding, in Hagen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Oliver Berg/Pool Photo via AP
Credit: Oliver Berg
Credit: Oliver Berg
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre, with Armin Laschet, left, candidate for chancellor of the CDU/CSU and chairman of the CDU, talk to Petra Beckefeld, right, from the road construction company Strassen, as they vistit areas affected by flooding, in Hagen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Oliver Berg/Pool Photo via AP
Credit: Oliver Berg
Credit: Oliver Berg
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre, walks with Armin Laschet, left, candidate for chancellor of the CDU/CSU and chairman of the CDU, and Fritz J'ckel, second from left, North Rhine-Westphalia's commissioner for reconstruction in flooded areas, as they vistit areas affected by flooding, in Hagen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Oliver Berg/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Oliver Berg
Credit: Oliver Berg
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier, chairman of the Christian Democratic Union party and candidate for Chancellery Armin Laschet, left, visit the fire station in Schalksmuehle, Germany, Sunday Sept. 5, 2021. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool via AP)
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier, chairman of the Christian Democratic Union party and candidate for Chancellery Armin Laschet, center left, visit the fire station in Schalksmuehle, Germany, Sunday Sept. 5, 2021. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool via AP)
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the fire station in Schalksmuehle, Germany, Sunday Sept. 5, 2021. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool via AP)
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier, chairman of the Christian Democratic Union party and candidate for Chancellery Armin Laschet, right, visit the fire station in Schalksmuehle, Germany, Sunday Sept. 5, 2021. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool via AP)
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier, chairman of the Christian Democratic Union party and candidate for Chancellery Armin Laschet, center, visit the fire station in Schalksmuehle, Germany, Sunday Sept. 5, 2021. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool via AP)
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier, chairman of the Christian Democratic Union party and candidate for Chancellery Armin Laschet, right, visit the fire station in Schalksmuehle, Germany, Sunday Sept. 5, 2021. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool via AP)
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier, chairman of the Christian Democratic Union party and candidate for Chancellery Armin Laschet, right, visit the fire station in Schalksmuehle, Germany, Sunday Sept. 5, 2021. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool via AP)
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen
Credit: Thilo Schmuelgen