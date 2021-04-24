Merkel urges Germans to accept 'tough' virus restrictions

“No country that managed to break the third wave of the pandemic and then loosen restrictions again did so without tough measures such as nighttime curfews,” Merkel said.

Dozens of German celebrities this week posted videos mocking the restrictions. Some have since deleted their videos and apologized for echoing far-right narratives about the pandemic while appearing to downplay the suffering of those who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Germany's lawmakers this week approved legislation that applies an “emergency brake” consistently in areas with high infection rates, doing away with the patchwork of measures that characterized the pandemic response across the country's 16 states.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel puts on her face mask after she briefs the media following a virtual meeting with federal state governors at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. German health officials agreed Tuesday to restrict the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 amid fresh concern over unusual blood clots reported from those who received the shots. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

A face mask is left back on the opera square in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, April 24, 2021. From the weekend on a curfew becomes effective to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst