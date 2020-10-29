Merkel warns of 'difficult winter' as virus surges in Europe

Schools, kindergartens, stores and places of worship will remain open, prompting some to call the measures a “lockdown light” compared to the more severe shutdown Germany saw in March and April.

Merkel said authorities had no choice but to drastically reduce social contacts as three-quarters of infections in Germany now are no longer traceable.

“If we wait until the ICUs are full, then it will be too late,” she said.

The long-time German leader said democratic debate about the virus restrictions was important, butshe blasted some critics who have claimed the German government was exaggerating the threat of the virus.

“Lies and disinformation, conspiracies and hatred damage not just the debate but also the battle against the virus,” she said. “It’s not just democratic debate that depends on our relationship to facts and information, human lives depend on it.”

Opposition leader Alexander Gauland of the far-right Alternative for Germany party responded to Merkel’s speech by accusing the government of “wartime propaganda” and likened the pandemic to motorized traffic, arguing that society accepts a certain number of car deaths too.

Germany's finance and economy ministers planned to announce details of further funding for businesses affected by the new measures Thursday.

Wealthy Germany has been able to mobilize massive financial aid for people and companies, dampening the economic blow of the pandemic. Still, there has been anger over the new measures, particularly from restaurant owners who had set up heated outdoor seating areas and made other preparations to operate in line with public health regulations, only to be told they aren't allowed to serve customers for a month.

While France announced a second, full nationwide lockdown Wednesday, many countries have hesitated to take such drastic measures for the second time in a year, wary of the pain that caused to the economy.

The British government has resisted calls for a national lockdown, despite significantly higher 14-day infection rates than Germany.

Britain’s communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, said Thursday that the virus is “very concentrated in some places,” insisting that it was right to target restrictions on those areas with the worst outbreaks.

In Spain, authorities have been imposing incremental restrictions on free movement, nightlife and social gatherings, but they have refrained from a strict stay-at-home order like the one that curbed the first wave of infections but scarred the economy.

But with officials predicting that current levels of infection will put hospitals under a serious shortage of intensive care beds next month, some experts are already calling for a full lockdown.

Some Spanish regions, namely Catalonia and La Rioja, have already ordered bars and restaurants to close, while most of the rest have imposed curfews limiting nightlife.

Extra subsidies have not accompanied the restrictions, prompting loud protests in Barcelona this week by hospitality business owners who banged pots, waved cocktail shakers and chanted “We want to work.”

Pablo Casado, who leads Spain’s conservative opposition, praised the leaders of France and Germany on Wednesday for showing leadership “addressing the nation in a brief and concise way to lead the response to the pandemic.”

Spain has officially recorded more than 1.1 million COVID-19 cases, although authorities say the true figure, including missed cases, could be at least three times higher. The death toll is at least 35,000.

As case numbers climb across Europe, many countries have begun drafting volunteers without medical backgrounds to help support the health care systems.

Soldiers have been trained to administer coronavirus tests in Poland, Germany is using its military to carry out contact tracing, and the mayor of Prague is taking shifts at a hospital in the Czech capital.

___

Angela Charlton in Paris, Raf Casert in Brussels and Ciarán Giles in Madrid contributed to this report.

___

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech about German government's policies to combat the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease at the parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

A man wearing a face mask walks over a bridge with the buildings of the banking district in background in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Women walk past a dummy wearing a face mask, in central Athens, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Greece is seeing a record-breaking jump in the number of confirmed COVID-19cases for the second consecutive day, with 1,547 new cases announced Wednesday, Oct 28, and 10 new deaths. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

A man wearing a mask walks in the street in the center of Lyon, central France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. France is bracing for a potential new lockdown as the president prepares a televised address Wednesday aimed at stopping a fast-rising tide of virus patients filling French hospitals and a growing daily death toll. French markets opened lower on expectations that President Emmanuel Macron will announce some kind of lockdown Wednesday. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Signs in the windor of the hospital Victor Provo read "Covid crisis, all masked" in Roubaix, northern France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. France is bracing for a potential new lockdown as the president prepares a televised address Wednesday aimed at stopping a fast-rising tide of virus patients filling French hospitals and a growing daily death toll. French markets opened lower on expectations that President Emmanuel Macron will announce some kind of lockdown Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler