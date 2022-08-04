Merrifield says he's vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

Toronto leads the AL wild-card standings as it tries to make the postseason for the second time in three years. The next home game for the Blue Jays is Aug. 12 against Cleveland.

Toronto manager John Schneider said Merrifield will play almost every day in a variety of positions, most likely second base and center.

“It’s a luxury to have, to have that kind of guy where you can literally put anywhere and feel comfortable about it," Schneider said. "The days that he’s not starting, he’s probably going to play. I think with having a bench like this now, it allows us to be a little bit more aggressive in some certain spots that we haven’t been earlier in the year. An asset to have, for sure.”

