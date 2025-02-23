Messi assists on Segovia's late goal, Inter Miami ties New York City FC 2-2 in MLS season opener

Telasco Segovia scored the tying goal on an assist by Lionel Messi in the 10th minute of stoppage time and Inter Miami played New York City FC to a 2-2 draw in their MLS opener
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, passes to midfielder Telasco Segovia to score the side's second goal against New York City FC, tying the game in the final minutes of stoppage time in their MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, passes to midfielder Telasco Segovia to score the side's second goal against New York City FC, tying the game in the final minutes of stoppage time in their MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Nation & World
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
Updated 44 minutes ago
X

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Telasco Segovia scored the tying goal on an assist by Lionel Messi in the 10th minute of stoppage time, and Inter Miami played New York City FC to a 2-2 draw in their MLS opener Saturday night.

On his second assist of the night, Messi hit a through ball to Segovia, who in his MLS debut finished with a nice shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Inter Miami had played much of the second half down a goal. New York's Alonso Martínez got an easy one past Oscar Ustari after Inter Miami's Jordi Alba mistakenly made a pass directly to Martínez to put New York up 2-1 in the 55th minute.

But Messi, last season's MLS MVP, helped his team salvage a tie, showing no signs of fatigue in his second match in three days.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made his mark early. Just 72 hours after scoring the winner against Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup's first round, Messi took a pass from Alba in the fifth minute Saturday. Messi then fed it to Toto Aviles, who tapped it past New York's Matthew Freese to the bottom left corner of the goal to put Miami ahead 1-0.

"He's like a kid playing, and he doesn't want to lose," said first-year Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano, who was hired after Gerardo "Tata" Martino stepped down in November.

Mascherano said the 37-year-old Messi's competitiveness was an advantage for Miami.

“We need to keep him with this spirit,” he said, "because it’s not just what he does on the pitch, it’s what he translates to his teammates and all that he does with his 37 years.”

Aviles drew a red card later in the first on a late sliding tackle inside the box, forcing Miami to play with 10 men the rest of the way and setting up the tying goal that Mitja Ilenic scored on a bit of trickery. On a free kick, Santi Rodriguez sent a low pass to Ilenic, who Inter Miami did not account for lined up far to the left of their defensive line.

Ilenic fired a cross-body shot to the far post, as the smattering of New York fans at Chase Stadium erupted in cheers that lasted until the waning minutes of the match.

Miami entered this season with high expectations after finishing atop the Eastern Conference last year and winning the Supporters Shield before being surprisingly eliminated by Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs.

Under Mascherano, they're hoping to repeat their dominance.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia lines up to score his side's second goal against New York City FC, to tie the game in the final minutes of stoppage time of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi comes under pressure from New York City FC defender Birk Risa (5) and forward Julian Fernandez as they battle during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) tries unsuccessfully to score, defended by New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese, right, and New York City FC midfielder Andres Perea (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, and New York City FC defender Birk Risa (5) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) carries the ball as New York City FC forward Agustin Ojeda (26) looks to defend during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Miami midfielder Tomas Aviles (6) leaves the game after being shown a red card during the first half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A referee pulls out a red card for Inter Miami midfielder Tomas Aviles (6) as New York City FC forward Alonso Martinez (16) and Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari (19) look on during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia (8) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against New York City FC to tie the game, in the final minutes of stoppage time of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese (49) snags the ball as Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez hits the ground during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York City FC players celebrate a goal by New York City FC defender Mitja Ilenic, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Lakers snap Nuggets' 9-game winning streak behind Luka Doncic's best...
2
Kamala Harris receives prestigious Chairman's prize at NAACP Image...
3
French aircraft carrier stages combat drills with Filipinos in disputed...
4
Hawaii man freed after 30 years in prison visits mother's grave and...
5
California governor asks Congress for nearly $40 billion for Los...