Messi, Salah score 2 each in Champions League goal rush

There was more late penalty drama in that game, too, with Atletico — down to 10 men following the red card to Antoine Griezmann after his two goals — seeing a spot kick awarded and then overturned after a referee check on the pitchside monitor.

Liverpool is one of two teams on a maximum nine points from three games and already on the verge of advancing. The other is Ajax, which overwhelmed Borussia Dortmund in a 4-0 win in Amsterdam with Haller heading in the fourth goal for his sixth of the competition.

Vinicius Junior, a 21-year-old Brazilian, inspired Madrid's 5-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk with two goals — one coming from a wonderful, slaloming solo run — and an assist. Another of the world’s brightest young talents, Phil Foden, was behind City’s 5-1 win at Club Brugge.

There was mixed fortunes for the Milan clubs, with Inter beating Moldovan upstart Sheriff 3-1 for a first win of the group stage and AC Milan losing 1-0 at Porto to stay winless.

Caption PSG's Lionel Messi, right, celebrates with his teammate Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's third goal during his Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Caption Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a penalty shot during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Ajax's Sebastien Haller celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong