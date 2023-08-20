Messi scores 10th goal in 7 games as Inter Miami takes early lead vs. Nashville in League Cup final

Lionel Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, giving his squad an early lead against Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
X

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, giving his squad an early lead against Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.

The ball landed at Messi’s feet in the 24th minute after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Diving goalkeeper Elliott Panicco had no chance at playing the ball.

Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Buccaneers QB John Wolford taken to a hospital with a neck injury...
2
Hilary downgraded to Category 2 hurricane as Mexico and California...
3
Canadian firefighters wage epic battle to save communities after mass...
4
Giannis boots a long-distance shot on goal and breaks into Ronaldo-like...
5
Hope is hard to let go after Maui fire, as odds wane over reuniting...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top