Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title

When the match ended, a tearful Messi was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates.

Argentina's winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.