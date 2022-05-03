BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on local races and issues
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Met Gala brings in a record $17.4 million, museum says

Kacey Musgraves attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Kacey Musgraves attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
This year’s Met Gala earned a record $17.4 million, museum officials said Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — All that "gilded glamour" brought in some real gold. This year's Met Gala earned a record $17.4 million, museum officials said Tuesday.

The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The money pays for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion.

The gala is traditionally held the first Monday in May, but because of the pandemic, the 2021 version was held last September. The two galas together brought in $33.7 million, the institute said.

The theme of Monday's gala was “gilded glamour.”

Monday’s gala brought together about 400 guests — some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond.

In Other News
1
Ohio Republican Gov. DeWine will face Nan Whaley this fall
2
Election 2022: Trump's endorsement power put to test in Ohio
3
US to spotlight war-caused food insecurity at 2 UN events
4
Live updates | Whaley wins Democratic nod for Ohio governor
5
EXPLAINER: Why is Bob Baffert not in the Kentucky Derby?
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top