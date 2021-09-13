Met Gala returns Monday with star power after pandemic delay

Considered fashion's biggest night, A-list guests from music, film, TV and beyond are encouraged to embrace the theme of the new exhibition each year as they slowly make their way up the museum's red-carpeted stairs. Interpretation is everything when it comes to how they dress — and how they enter.

Billy Porter shut down the red carpet in 2019 when he arrived in sun god gold on a litter carried by six shirtless men in an ode to Ancient Egypt when the theme was high camp. It was the same year Lady Gaga stripped down to a bedazzled black bra and matching undies before the media throng after designer Brandon Maxwell helped her out of three clothing changes, including a huge pink outer layer that ballooned in the breeze.

The official dress code this year is “American Independence,” which leaves plenty of wiggle room for interpretation.

The Met Gala — short for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala — raised more than $13 million in 2019 for the Costume Institute, which is the Met's fashion department. It's the museum's only curatorial department that has to fund itself and has an important friend in Wintour, who tends the guest list. She has raised so much money for the Costume Institute over the years (with estimates up to $200 million) that the wing now bears her name.

Tickets cost $30,000-plus, but that doesn't mean the stars ante up. They're often hosted by brands and companies that buy tables for thousands more and are accompanied by top designers who dress them.

Caption FILE - Billy Porter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York on May 6, 2019. The 2021 Met gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, Sept. 13. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

