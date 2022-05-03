Met Gala moment | Kim Kardashian channels Marilyn Monroe

By tracking her whereabouts from paparazzi photos and scanning recent interviews, social media users guessed that Kardashian was going to wear the dress when she and Davidson were recently spotted in Orlando, Florida — the home of Ripley's Believe It or Not. In 2016, the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe as she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 was sold at auction to Ripley's Believe It or Not for nearly $5 million.

The figure-hugging nude dress worn by Kardashian at Monday's Met Gala contains more than 2,500 handstitched crystals.