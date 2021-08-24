Met Opera and orchestra reach deal, allowing season to start

The Met reached a four-year agreement in May with the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the chorus and solo artists.

The company has not performed since March 11, 2020, because of the pandemic, canceling 276 performances plus an international tour. The labor strife led to a large protest rally in May.

The Met plans to resume performances in its house at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts with a Verdi requiem on Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The season starts on Sept. 27 with the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” the company's first work by a Black composer.

Company expenses largely are determined by its 15 union contracts, and the orchestra, chorus and stagehands are the three most significant agreements.

There are smaller expired deals with Teamsters, designers and scenic artists, box office employees, camera crews, painters, bill posters and high-definition broadcast directors.

Contracts of the wardrobe and costume shop, wigs and makeup, engineers and mechanics, the call center, and service employees expire next July.