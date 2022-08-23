dayton-daily-news logo
X

Met Opera drops vaccine requirement, still mandates masks

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
The Metropolitan Opera is dropping its vaccination requirement for audiences next season but will still mandate the wearing of masks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is dropping its vaccination requirement for audiences next season but still will mandate the wearing of masks.

The decision announced Tuesday differentiates the Met from Broadway theaters, which loosened restrictions in July by making mask-wearing optional. In May, most Broadway theaters lifted the requirement that audience members provide proof of vaccination to enter venues.

The Met season opens Sept. 27 with the company premiere of Cherubini's “Medea” in an Italian translation.

The company returned last season from a 1½ year absence caused by the pandemic, managing 196 staged performances without a cancellation. The Met sold 61% of available tickets, down from 75% in last pre-pandemic season of 2018-19.

In Other News
1
Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans for 80-game drug suspension
2
Florida Democrats weighing candidates to challenge DeSantis
3
Assad, 4 relievers help Cubs stop Cards' 8-game streak, 2-0
4
Experts: Police appear excessive in Arkansas beating video
5
Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top