Met Opera strikes deal with chorus ahead of restart

The Met started bridge payments to AGMA on Feb. 8 and to local 802 March 17 ahead of negotiations. The Met said Local One is not receiving bridge payments.

“I am grateful to the Met’s AGMA employees, who play such an essential role in the company’s artistic life, for working so constructively with the Met’s management team over the past 14 weeks of intense negotiations and for recognizing the extraordinary economic challenges the Met faces in the coming seasons,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said in a statement.

The AGMA negotiating committee said in a statement that preparations for the negotiations started last summer “during the hardest time of our lives and careers.”

“Now, we are filled with hope as we see New York City coming back to life,” the negotiators said. “We are so excited to return to a better, safer, more equitable Met.”

The company has not performed since March 11, 2020, because of the pandemic, canceling 276 performances plus an international tour scheduled for next month.

The Met hopes to resume with a Verdi Requiem on Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Next season remains scheduled to start on Sept. 27 with the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”

The Met also has contracts expiring with unions representing, among others: stagehands; treasurers and ticket sellers; theatrical wardrobe; makeup artists and hair stylists; scenic artists; and box office employees.