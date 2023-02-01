X
Dark Mode Toggle

Meta posts lower Q4 profit, announces huge stock buyback

Nation & World
By BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Facebook parent company Meta has posted another quarter of declining revenue, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok

Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok.

But the company's stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and the Menlo Park, California-based company announced a $40 billion stock buyback.

Meta Platforms Inc. said it earned $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the final three months of 2022. That's down 55% from $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.26 per share, according to a poll by FactSet.

Revenue fell 4% to $32.17 billion from $33.67 billion. Analysts were expecting $31.55 billion.

Meta's shares jumped almost 18% in after-hours trading.

In Other News
1
New Mexico considers roasted chile as official state aroma
2
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols' funeral
3
Wall Street climbs as Fed sees progress against inflation
4
Jamaica ready to send soldiers, police to quell Haiti chaos
5
Biden administration recommends oil drilling in Alaska
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top