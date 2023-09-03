Metallica postpones Arizona concert after James Hetfield tests positive for COVID-19

Metallica has postponed Sunday’s concert in Arizona after announcing that lead singer James Hetfield has tested positive for COVID-19
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Metallica postponed Sunday's concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.

The band has rescheduled the second night of its tour stop at Glendale's State Farm Stadium for Sept. 9.

“We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you. We look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday," the band said in a statement, noting that “Covid has caught up with James Hetfield.”

Metallica is currently on its M72 tour in the U.S. and plays two concerts in every city.

The Arizona Republic reported that Metallica has been playing 16 songs every opening night since this tour hit the U.S., following “Seek & Destroy” with a set-closing “Master of Puppets.”

The newspaper said fans at Friday night’s show in Glendale got a 14-song set with no “Master of Puppets” and then announced Hetfield’s illness on Saturday.

In Other News
1
Sweet emotion in Philadelphia as Aerosmith starts its farewell tour...
2
Beyoncé shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert...
3
Arsenal and Liverpool win in Premier League to keep in touch with Man...
4
Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II...
5
Karolina Muchova reaches US Open quarterfinals with 3-set victory
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top