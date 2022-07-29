Metchie addresses Texans in wake of leukemia diagnosis

Smith didn’t provide specifics about what the 22-year-old Metchie shared with the team but said that teammates and coaches alike were moved by his words.

“All I can say about that is that we have a family member who is fighting something serious,” Smith said. “We’re going to be there every step along the way with him. Eventually he will be back with our football team. We can’t wait for that.”

Veteran receiver Brandin Cooks had already developed a relationship with Metchie since the draft, with the rookie expected to compete for playing time at the receiver spot opposite Cooks.

He said seeing how upbeat he was on the video made everyone feel better about his diagnosis.

“His spirit is so amazing, his positivity going through all this,” Cooks said. “I’m like, man a lot of respect to you. He’s just built different. No doubt in our mind that he’s going to get through this and we’re going to be with him every step of the way.”

General manager Nick Caserio said there's no timetable for Metchie's return. He added that Metchie has been in contact with members of the coaching staff and that they're trying to keep him engaged with the team during this difficult time.

“But the most important thing is his health and well-being," Caserio said. “This isn’t about football ... it’s just about him recovering and being able to lead a good life. And then we’ll see where we end up."

The Texans discussed Metchie’s comments on Friday, the first day of camp that was open to the media. Also Friday, Smith said rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. would be limited early in camp as he continues his recovery from September surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left foot.

But he added that the third overall pick in the draft would be ready for Houston’s season opener Sept. 11 against the Colts.

“Whenever a player is coming off of a major injury, there’s ramp up here, that’s what (camp’s) for,” Smith said. “Ease him into it. You see him, healthy, running around doing a few plays. He’s on schedule. But that’s how we will treat all of our players coming off major injuries.”

Stingley was a consensus All-America selection as a freshman in 2019 but was hampered by injury the last two seasons, including being limited to just three games last year at LSU because of the foot injury. Despite the setbacks, the Texans are confident that he’ll be able to step in early and help turn around a secondary that was among the league’s worst last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio, left, talks with coach Lovie Smith during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip Combined Shape Caption Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio, left, talks with coach Lovie Smith during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined Shape Caption Houston Texans' Desmond King II takes a drink of water during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip Combined Shape Caption Houston Texans' Desmond King II takes a drink of water during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip