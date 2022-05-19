Mets ace Scherzer likely out 6 to 8 weeks for oblique strain

“He’s been pitching with a blister issue, the thing with the baseball — the seams are different,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said before the game. “That’s one of the reasons why he really struggled with his breaking ball, to command it, because he was trying to keep from ripping that open again.”

Scherzer is 195-98 with 3.15 ERA in 15 major league seasons. He won the 2013 AL Cy Young Award with Detroit and the 2016 and 21017 NL Cy Youngs with Washington.

DeGrom has been out since spring training because of a right scapula stress reaction, and he is not likely to pitch for the Mets until late June or July at the earliest. Tylor Megill went on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right biceps inflammation.

David Peterson probably will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to join a rotation that includes Chris Bassitt (4-2 2.34), Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.73) and Taijuan Walker (1-0, 3.52).

Peterson, a 26-year-old left-hander, is 1-0 with 1.89 ERA in three starts and one relief appearance for the Mets this season and 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA in three starts at Triple-A.

In addition, catcher James McCann is sidelined until late June or early July while recovering from a broken hamate in his left wrist. Relievers Sean Reid-Foley (Tommy John surgery) and Trevor May (right triceps inflammation) also are hurt.

