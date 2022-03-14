Mets' Alonso: No injury after car flipped over on Sunday

“One thing I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, and the next thing I know I’m kicking my windshield and trying to get out of a flipped-over car. So just really blessed to be here. Thankful nothing's wrong. Also, thank you, Ford, for having great engineering," he said.

Also, Mets ace Jacob deGrom said he intends to exercise his right to opt out of his contract to become a free agent after the season. He would give up a $33.5 million salary for 2023, part of a deal that carries a $32.5 million club option for 2024.

The 33-year-old right-hander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, said he wants to remain with the Mets.

"For me, I don't want that to be any distraction," he said. "I'm excited about this team, and I've said it before, I love being a Met, think it would be really cool to be one for my entire career. But the plan is to exercise that option and be in constant contact in the offseason with the Mets and Steve Cohen and the front office."

___

