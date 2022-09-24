Mets beat Athletics 9-2 to extend division lead over Braves

Escobar put it away in the fifth when he sent the first pitch he saw into the left-field seats to clear the bases with his first career slam.

Irvin allowed eight runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The A's matched a franchise record with their 50th loss of the season at the Coliseum, equaling their total from the 1979 season. They have five home games remaining.

HONORING CHAVEZ

Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez was honored before the game by being inducted into the A's Hall of Fame. Chavez spent 13 seasons in Oakland, winning six Gold Gloves at third base and hitting at least 20 homers seven straight seasons.

“It’s pretty cool,” Chavez said. “The history here in Oakland goes pretty deep and a lot of good players that have come through here.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Nimmo was back in the lineup after leaving Wednesday's game following the first inning because an injured left quadriceps. An MRI came back clean and Nimmo tested it out before the game before going into the lineup. Nimmo had three hits.

A's: RHP Joel Payamps was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained lumbar muscle. ...Oakland claimed INF Ernie Clement off waivers from Cleveland and recalled LHP Sam Selman from Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Jacob deGrom (5-2, 2.32) takes the mound for the Mets after becoming the only pitcher to strike out at least 13 batters with no walks in five innings in his previous start. Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.13) starts for Oakland.

