Mets blow late lead but rally in 10th to beat Dodgers 5-4

The Dodgers dropped to 0-4 after splitting this series between the NL’s top two teams by winning percentage. New York (37-19) nudged back ahead of Los Angeles (35-19) for the NL's best record.

Turner hit an early two-run homer, and Los Angeles nursed that 2-1 lead before Alonso, Escobar and Tomas Nido drove in runs against the Dodgers’ bullpen in the eighth.

Smith then hit a leadoff homer in the ninth off Seth Lugo (1-1), who came on after Mets closer Edwin Díaz retired the Dodgers’ 1-2-3 hitters in the eighth. After Chris Taylor's double, Alvarez smacked Lugo's first pitch into center to tie it in his second appearance for the Dodgers, who recalled the former Olympic medal-winning speed skater Friday.

Julio Urías pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning for the Dodgers, rebounding from two dismal home starts in which he allowed 16 hits and 12 runs. The left-hander walked three and struck out four, but New York's late rally left him 1-4 over his past six starts in the Dodgers’ topsy-turvy rotation, where depth starters Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson are dominating while Urías and Walker Buehler struggle.

Trevor Williams yielded six hits and struck out five over five innings for New York.

CLOSE CALL

Mets leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo dropped to the dirt in pain after getting hit near the right wrist by a full-count pitch from Caleb Ferguson in the seventh inning. Nimmo sprained that wrist last month and missed a few games, but he stayed in this game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) pitched into the fourth inning of a rehab start at Double-A Binghamton. He's likely to return to New York soon.

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar will have surgery Tuesday on his injured shoulder, and his season is likely over, manager Dave Roberts said. The veteran outfielder achieved a lifelong dream when he joined his hometown Dodgers last month, but he appeared in only four games before getting hurt while sliding last Wednesday. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw (back pain) threw four innings of three-hit ball in a minor league rehab start. He could return to LA's rotation this weekend for his first start since May 7.

UP NEXT

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA) takes the mound in San Diego on Monday to open a three-game series with the Padres.

Dodgers: After a travel day, Mitch White (1-1, 4.79 ERA) is expected to take the mound Tuesday in Chicago when LA opens a three-game series with the White Sox.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits an RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Mets' Starling Marte is congratulated by teammates in the dugout as sunflower seeds are thrown at him after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux breaks his bat as he grounds out during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Mets starting pitcher Trevor Williams throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)