Mets calling up prized infield prospect Ronny Mauricio after Vientos injury, AP source says

Mauricio's promotion comes after third baseman Mark Vientos appeared to get injured late in Monday night's victory over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Rated for years among the top 100 prospects in baseball and a jewel in the organization, Mauricio made his major league debut in September 2023 and batted .248 with two home runs, nine RBIs and seven stolen bases in 26 games that year.

But months later, the switch-hitter tore a knee ligament playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic and missed the 2024 season while recovering from multiple operations.

Finally healthy again, the 24-year-old Mauricio has played at three minor league levels this season as he finished rehabbing and began gaining regular game reps. He was resinstated from the injured list May 17 and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Mauricio has been on a tear at the plate recently, hitting .515 with three homers, eight RBIs, four steals and a 1.382 OPS in 39 plate appearances over nine games at Syracuse.

Vientos stumbled out of the batter's box on a 10th-inning groundout Monday night and fell to the turf. When he got up, he grabbed for his right hamstring.

The severity of his injury was not yet clear.

A natural shortstop, Mauricio has played several other positions in the minors and majors. He started 21 big league games at second base in 2023, and five at third.

The first-place Mets were set to play the second game of a four-game series Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

