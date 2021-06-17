Mets' deGrom gets clean MRI on shoulder, no plans for IL

DeGrom left his June 11 outing against San Diego after six innings because of flexor tendinitis in his right arm. The two-time NL Cy Young Award skipped an outing between April 28 and May 9 due to discomfort in his right lat muscle, then did not pitch against until May 25 while spending time on the injured list with what the Mets said was tightness in his right side.

New York's medical staff concluded the injuries are not related.

“This is not the same thing. It's been three different things,” Rojas said. “They're not connected. One thing is not leading to the other.”

Rojas said there is a chance batting is causing deGrom's issues rather than pitching.

DeGrom is 6-2 with a 0.54 ERA and 111 strikeouts and eight walks in 67 innings.

He is averaging a 99.2 mph with his fastball, the highest among qualified pitchers and well ahead of Miami's Sandy Alcantara, who is second at 97.8 mph.

DeGrom has thrown 65 pitches of 100 mph in first innings since the start of the 2020 season, according to MLB Statcast. Miami's Sixto Sánchez is second with eight.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II