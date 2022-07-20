dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mets' deGrom sim game delayed amid mild shoulder soreness

FILE - New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night, July 3, 2022 for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night, July 3, 2022 for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Nation & World
42 minutes ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has pushed back a simulated game after experiencing muscle soreness in his right shoulder

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom pushed back a simulated game scheduled for Tuesday after experiencing muscle soreness in his right shoulder.

New York said deGrom's soreness was mild and the right-hander's live batting practice was delayed to Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula. He made his third minor league rehab start last Thursday, pitching four innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Syracuse. He has been expected to return shortly after the All-Star break.

The Mets say he played catch Monday and Tuesday before opting not to face hitters at the team's spring complex in Florida.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Abortion doctor signals she'll sue Indiana AG over comments
2
Rachel Robinson honored on 100th birthday at All-Star Game
3
House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court
4
Hornets forward Bridges facing 3 domestic violence charges
5
Frequent lockdowns may have contributed to Uvalde tragedy
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top