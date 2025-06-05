Mets' Francisco Lindor sits vs Dodgers with broken toe, not headed to the injured list just yet

Lindor's right pinky toe was broken by a pitch from right-hander Tony Gonsolin in the first inning of the third game of the Mets' four-game series at Dodger Stadium. Lindor played the rest of the game despite being in apparently obvious pain, and the fracture was found afterward.

Luisangel Acuña filled in for Lindor at shortstop Thursday, while Brandon Nimmo took his spot as the Mets' leadoff hitter.

Lindor is batting .279 with 14 homers, 36 RBIs and a .843 OPS for the Mets. He finished second to the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in the NL MVP voting last season.

Coincidentally, Lindor also broke his finger in a hotel door during a series against the Dodgers three years ago. Lindor said that break still hurts occasionally.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB