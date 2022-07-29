Mets get Naquin, reliever from Reds for 2 minor leaguers

The Mets view the 31-year-old Naquin as a good all-around player who can start a couple of times a week against right-handed pitching. They had been interested in him since last month and talks intensified when the clubs began exchanging names a few days ago.

New York upgraded at DH last week, acquiring left-handed hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

Naquin has a $4,025,000 salary and is eligible for free agency after the season. His acquisition pushes New York's luxury tax payroll above $290 million, the new fourth tax level named after free-spending Mets owner Steve Cohen.

The 28-year-old Diehl has an 11.12 ERA in five big league games covering 5 2/3 innings this season. He earns the $700,000 minimum while in the majors.

Diehl, a Cincinnati native, has made 21 career major league appearances. He was 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 23 1/3 innings at Triple-A Louisville this year.

To make room on the roster, New York designated right-hander R.J. Alvarez for assignment.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin reacts after a balk by Tampa Bay Rays' Jason Adam scored the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Reds won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin reacts after a balk by Tampa Bay Rays' Jason Adam scored the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Reds won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean