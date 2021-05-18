Mets' Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after hit by pitch

In a frightening scene that shook both teams, Pillar was drilled square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Braves reliever Jacob Webb with the bases loaded in the seventh inning Monday night.

Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head. After the game, Mets manager Luis Rojas said the veteran outfielder was taken to the hospital for a CT scan. Pillar later provided an encouraging update on his Twitter account.