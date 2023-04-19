Mets' Scherzer ejected for sticky stuff after umpire check

Scherzer was furious when tossed by umpire Phil Cuzzi following the inspection of his glove and a lengthy conversation that included plate umpire Dan Bellino, the crew chief. The 38-year-old right-hander already had been told by umpires to change his glove before he took the mound one inning earlier in the bottom of the third.

Scherzer yelled “It's rosin!” at Bellino and Cuzzi before his ejection.